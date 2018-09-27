2 Hamilton men arrested in connection with Parkdale homicide

Toronto police have arrested two men and are seeking a third in connection with the death of Chad Day, 42, whose body was found outside a Parkdale apartment building earlier this month.

On Saturday, Sept. 8, officers responded to a call for a suspicious death at 103 West Lodge Avenue and found Day lying on the front driveway with serious injuries. He died at the scene.

On Sept. 9, police announced they were treating his death as a homicide.

Police said that on Wednesday, Sept. 12, with the assistance of the Hamilton Police Service, two Hamilton men, aged 30 and 28, had been arrested and charged.

The 30-year-old was charged with first-degree murder, and the 28-year-old was charged with second-degree murder.

A third suspect — who police described as being 20-30 years old, last seen wearing a black baseball hat, red sweater with white stripes, and dark pants — is still outstanding, and police are seeking the public's help identifying him.

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a third suspect, pictured here, in the death of Chad Day. (Toronto Police Service)

Day's death was the city's 75th homicide of the year.