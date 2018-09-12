2 Hamilton men charged with murder after man fell to his death in Parkdale

Police have arrested and charged two Hamilton men in the death of a Toronto man in Parkdale on the weekend.

One suspect is still on the loose.

Police have identified the victim as Chad Day, 42.

A 30-year-old man, charged with first degree murder, appeared in a Toronto court on Wednesday. A 28-year-old man, charged with second degree murder, is expected in a Toronto court on Thursday.

Witnesses told police they heard an altercation before Chad Day, 42, was found dead on the ground outside a Parkdale apartment building. (James Morrison-Collalto/CBC)

On Saturday at 11:30 p.m., police said they were called to 103 West Lodge Ave., near Queen Street West and Lansdowne Avenue, for a report of a suspicious death.

When officers arrived, they found Day lying on a front driveway with "apparent serious injuries." He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe there was an altercation on an apartment balcony before Day fell to the ground.

Day is the city's 75th homicide victim of the year.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).