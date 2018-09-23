Hamilton man charged in what police call 'mass shooting hoax' on Facebook

Police have arrested and charged a Hamilton man after a "threatening" Facebook post from a fake profile suggested there would be a mass shooting at a downtown Toronto nightclub.

The man, 27, has been charged with conveying false information with intent to alarm, and failure to comply with probation. He appeared in a Toronto court on Saturday.

Police said in a news release on Sunday that the post, which they described as "concerning," was brought to their attention on Friday.

"Investigators believe there was no validity to the threatening Facebook post. It was done as a hoax," police said.

Anyone with potentially valuable information is asked to contact police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.