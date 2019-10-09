Watch out for online sales of 'fraudulent' tickets to Hamilton, production company warns

Online resellers are already offering overpriced and, in some cases, counterfeit tickets to the Canadian premiere of Hamilton, according to Mirvish Productions, the company bringing the hit play to Toronto.

In a written statement, the company warned that online resellers are saying they already have tickets to the show and are offering them at much higher prices, even though the real tickets don't actually go on sale until Oct. 28.

"There are many sites and resellers who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets," the statement reads.

Mirvish said if theatre-goers want to avoid scams, they should buy tickets for Hamilton only at mirvish.com.

Mirvish announced those tickets will range between $50 to $250, but in the statement they said online resellers are offering tickets "in the last row of the orchestra for $1,145 USD each, plus service fees of upwards of $120 USD per ticket."

At those prices, online resellers are looking at earning over 700 per cent of the real face value of the tickets, Mirvish said.

According to the theatre company, the main culprit is a U.K.-based online reseller that sells tickets all across North America.

"They claim they are 'impartial guides to all the theatrical, musical and performance arts events and venues in the world's biggest theatre cities,'" the statement says.

"However, that [is] just the come-on because what they offer is access to re-seller or broker tickets."

Hamilton is set to run at the Ed Mirvish Theatre in Toronto from Feb. 11 to May 17, 2020.

The Tony Award-winning show, created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, follows the life of U.S. founding father Alexander Hamilton.