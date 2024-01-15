Content
Police investigate 'suspicious' overnight fire at Halton trucking yard

Police in Halton Region are investigating a "suspicious fire" involving nine tractor trailers parked at a trucking yard on Monday.

Saloni Bhugra · CBC News ·

Halton police they were called about the fire on Winston Churchill Boulevard and Steeles Avenue at about 12:45 p.m. 

Halton police say they are investigating along with the Ontario Fire Marshal. 

Police say they received no reports of injuries.

