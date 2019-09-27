Long-time school counsellor and coach facing sex charges, Halton police say

Halton Regional Police say a school counsellor and coach for nearly three decades is facing sex charges.

The charges relate to an alleged incident in 2001, when the man worked at Bishop P.F. Reding Catholic Secondary School in Milton, Ont.

Police say he has worked at several elementary and high schools in the Halton District Catholic School Board.

He is currently a youth counsellor at St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School in Oakville, Ont.

Police say he has also coached many sports teams over the years.

The man is charged with one count each of sexual assault and sexual exploitation.