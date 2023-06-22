Halton trustees reject draft professionalism policy after controversy over teacher's appearance

Halton District School Board trustees have unanimously rejected a new draft professionalism policy that was being considered after multiple threats were made against an Oakville high school linked to a controversy over a teacher's appearance.

Oakville Trafalgar High School received threats resulting in police investigations in late 2022. Investigators previously said the incidents referred to a controversy at the school surrounding a teacher leading a shop class wearing what appeared to be large prosthetic breasts. The situation garnered international media attention.

Tanya Rocha, the board's vice-chair, questioned the need for a new policy before a vote on Wednesday night.

"I think it's been made abundantly clear that we do have the policies, procedures and regulations in place that address all forms of professionalism," she said. "When I look at the draft policy that's being presented, there's really nothing new."

Margo Shuttleworth, the board's chair, said time would be better spent enhancing existing policies.

"We need to ensure that the language is clear in the policies that we have to ensure that professionalism is at our schools," Shuttleworth said.

She added that feedback the board received from a consultation survey sent to parents, staff and students indicated a desire for the policy to be more explicit.

"There were a lot of asks for clarity and specificity and definitions and examples," she said. That information should be used to add to existing policies, Shuttleworth said.