Halton police investigate 'shocking' video of someone hanging on a moving car

Halton police say they are investigating a "shocking" video that appears to show someone holding onto a moving car while wearing roller skates in Oakville on Monday.

"This behaviour isn't just risky for the passenger but for everyone on the road," Steve Elms, media relations officer for Halton police, told CBC Toronto.

Elms said the incident happened on Upper Middle Road West near Neyagawa Boulevard. The video was sent to police on Tuesday, who posted it to Twitter on Thursday.

In the video posted to Twitter by Halton police, someone appears to hanging onto the wing of a moving car. It's unclear whether or not the person is wearing roller skates. 0:31

Although it's unclear, it seems as though the person is wearing roller skates as they are pulled by the car — a risky activity also referred to as "skitching."

Skitching was referring to the act of hitching a ride from a moving vehicle while riding roller skates, a bicycle or a skateboard, according to several online sites.

"Our initial reaction to the video is that it's quite shocking," Elm said.

Elm said police are concerned not just for the safety of the person outside of the vehicle, "but for the safety of everyone on the road."

Driver could face dangerous driving charge

Elm says the driver could be facing a dangerous driving charge.

"On occasion, you've asked us what would warrant a dangerous driving charge," the Tweet reads. "Pretty sure this would make the grade."

Elm said at this time police do not have any suspect information, but are hoping to generate some tips from their social media post.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or saw it happen is asked to call police, who say they would like to "chat with the driver."