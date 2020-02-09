Skip to Main Content
Halton police praise teen girl for turning in large sum of cash she found
Toronto

Halton police praise teen girl for turning in large sum of cash she found

Police are praising a Milton, Ont. teen girl for her honesty after she handed in thousands of dollars in cash that she found on the ground.

Teen found deposit envelopes stuffed with thousands of dollars

CBC News ·
"It is acts of honestly and civic duty like this that replenishes faith in the good-hearted nature of the majority of youth in our community,' Halton police say after teen hands in large amount of cash she found on the ground. (Halton Regional police)

Police are praising a Milton, Ont. teen girl for her honesty after she handed in thousands of dollars in cash that she found on the ground.

Halton Regional Police say the 17-year-old was walking in the area of Derry Road and Trudeau Drive on Saturday evening when she noticed a package on the ground. 

The teen discovered that the bag contained contained several bank deposit envelopes with thousands of dollars of cash inside. The deposit envelopes were from a local business and had been inadvertently dropped by an employee.

Police said the teen promptly turned the money in a local police division and the money was returned to the business.

"It is acts of honestly and civic duty like this that replenishes faith in the good-hearted nature of the majority of youth in our community," police said in a news release on Sunday.

Police have not released the teen's identity or the name of the local business but said they commend the teen for her honesty and integrity.
 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|