Halton police praise teen girl for turning in large sum of cash she found

Police are praising a Milton, Ont. teen girl for her honesty after she handed in thousands of dollars in cash that she found on the ground.

Halton Regional Police say the 17-year-old was walking in the area of Derry Road and Trudeau Drive on Saturday evening when she noticed a package on the ground.

The teen discovered that the bag contained contained several bank deposit envelopes with thousands of dollars of cash inside. The deposit envelopes were from a local business and had been inadvertently dropped by an employee.

Police said the teen promptly turned the money in a local police division and the money was returned to the business.

"It is acts of honestly and civic duty like this that replenishes faith in the good-hearted nature of the majority of youth in our community," police said in a news release on Sunday.

Police have not released the teen's identity or the name of the local business but said they commend the teen for her honesty and integrity.

