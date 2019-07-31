Halton police installing 'side cameras' on cruisers to nab distracted drivers

Halton police are rolling out side cameras on cruisers — a move the force says will help nab distracted drivers on the region's roads.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said that since the start of this year, authorities have laid over 1,000 distracted driving charges in Halton.

"Distracted driving is a growing concern in our community. It's one of those issues that is very high on the public agenda," said Halton police Supt. Derek Davis in a promotional video about the cameras.

"The side camera technology allows us to actually take evidentiary footage of the offence itself, and be able to have that support the officer's testimony in a court circumstance."

Stiffer fines and long-term consequences were instituted for distracted drivers in Ontario in 2019.

Police say the cameras also have live streaming capabilities. (Halton Regional Police/YouTube)

Most drivers caught, talking, texting, dialling or emailing on a handheld device can now be fined up to $1,000 — more than double the previous fine. Additional penalties include a three-day licence suspension and three demerit points.

"It is the policy of the Halton Regional Police Service to utilize the In Car Camera System (ICCS) for the purposes of law enforcement and to promote public safety, while balancing the public's right to privacy," police said in a news release.