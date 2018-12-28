Halton police looking for 3 suspects after 'large sum of money' stolen from Milton home

Police are looking for three suspects after "a large sum of money" was taken from a home in Milton early Friday morning.

Police were called shortly after 4 a.m. for reports of a robbery at a home on Pearl Street, in the Main Street East and Ontario Street South area. According to Halton Regional Police, one of the suspects brandished a firearm, and the trio made off with "a large sum of money."

Milton police Staff Sgt. Jeff Foster was unable to say exactly how much money was taken.

No one was injured, police said.

The suspects fled the scene on foot, but police also said that at the time of the robbery, there was a suspicious-looking silver four-door sedan-type car in the area.

The suspects are described as two men and possibly one woman, all wearing dark clothing.

"This robbery is believed to be an isolated incident and no danger is posed to members of the public in Milton," police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det.-Const. Simon Burden at 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747, ext. 2116.