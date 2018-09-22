Halton police investigate police shooting at Esso gas station in Burlington

Halton police say they are investigating a police shooting in Burlington, Ont. early Saturday.

Police said the shooting occurred at Appleby Line and Harvester Road.

An Esso gas station at that intersection is now behind police tape.

There is a heavy police presence at the station. Police said they will update the media shortly.

People are urged to avoid the area.

No other details were available.

Police involved shooting Appleby/ Harvester - investigation ongoing - heavy police presence - please avoid area. Media release to follow ^ck —@HaltonPolice

A number of Halton Regional Police Service vehicles are parked at the Esso station in Burlington. (Andrew Collins/CBC)