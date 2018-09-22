Skip to Main Content
Halton police investigate police shooting at Esso gas station in Burlington
Breaking

Halton police investigate police shooting at Esso gas station in Burlington

Halton police say they are investigating a police shooting in Burlington, Ont. early Saturday.

There is a heavy police presence at the gas station, which is now behind police tape

CBC News ·
Two Halton Regional Police officers stand near an Esso gas bar in Burlington, Ont. after an incident on Saturday. (Andrew Collins/CBC)

Halton police say they are investigating a police shooting in Burlington, Ont. early Saturday.

Police said the shooting occurred at Appleby Line and Harvester Road. 

An Esso gas station at that intersection is now behind police tape.

There is a heavy police presence at the station. Police said they will update the media shortly.

People are urged to avoid the area.

No other details were available.

A number of Halton Regional Police Service vehicles are parked at the Esso station in Burlington. (Andrew Collins/CBC)
Four Halton Regional Police officers gather after the incident at the gas station. (Andrew Collins/CBC)

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us