Halton police charge 12 people in major drug trafficking investigation

Halton Regional Police say they have arrested and charged 12 people in a drug bust that led to the largest seizure of drugs in the the force's history.

Police estimated the value of drugs seized is more than $5 million.

The accused have been charged with 44 drug, firearm and cannabis offences as a result of an investigation called Project Icarus.

The investigation began with one suspect in October 2020. It grew in size and and scope and became an operation that involved Criminal Intelligence Service Ontario, Peel Regional Police and the Canada Border Services Agency.

Police said the accused were based in Toronto, including Etobicoke and North York, Mississauga, Newmarket, Burlington, London and Hamilton.

Police seized the following during the investigation:

27 kilograms of cocaine.

15 kilograms of ecstasy (MDMA);

More than 1,000 kilograms of cannabis in bulk, edible and resin form.

A .40-calibre Glock handgun.

A 9mm Glock handgun.

Prohibited magazines.

A 12-gauge shotgun and 1,100 rounds of ammunition.

Police also seized illicit opioids, including half a kilogram of fentanyl, oxycodone and morphine, as well as three vehicles, jewelry and more than $100,000.

"Included in these seizures was the dismantling of a cocaine processing facility and the identification of a house strictly being used to support the sale of illicit cannabis and cannabis products," Det. Sgt. Barrett Gabriel, of the Halton police drug and human trafficking unit, told reporters.

Gabriel said investigators, with the help of York Regional Police and the London Police Service, executed search warrants at 14 residences and two businesses on July 21, July 29 and Aug. 12 this year.

The warrants were executed in Mississauga, Woodbridge, Caledon, Etobicoke, Burlington, London, Markham, Oakville and Hamilton.

"Project Icarus is another reminder that drug trafficking knows no boundaries and is purely profit driven," Gabriel added.