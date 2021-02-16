Halton police officer charged, suspended with pay following 'interaction' with loitering male

A Halton Region police officer is facing criminal charges in connection with an "interaction" between four officers and male reportedly found loitering in Oakville, Ont. in April 2020.

Const. Jason Mathers has been charged with assault with a weapon and mischief under $5,000 following an independent external investigation, the Halton Regional Police Service said in a news release Tuesday.

The charges stem from an incident dating back to last spring, when police were called to the area of Third Line and Dundas Street West for reports for a male loitering in the area and "interaction ensued."

"Immediately upon learning of this incident, the officer who made direct physical contact with the male was suspended from duty with pay, which is the only option available to a police service as prescribed by the Police Services Act (PSA)," the release said.

To ensure transparency, the release says, Chief Stephen Tanner called on the Waterloo Regional Police Service to launch a criminal investigation into the incident.

The other three officers involved have been reassigned to administrative duties pending the outcome of the investigation.

Mathers has been released and is scheduled to appear in court virtually on March 9.

The force will also be conducting an internal disciplinary investigation into all four officers.

"We recognize that the actions of our officers at this incident have the potential to undermine public trust in our Service, and in policing as a whole," Tanner said in a statement.

"It is of paramount importance that any investigation into the actions of a police officer is not only thorough, but also unbiased, transparent and fair."