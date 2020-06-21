Halton officer suspended following online video of incident involving youth: police

The Halton Regional Police Service says it has suspended one of its officers in connection with a video circulating online Saturday that appears to show an officer pushing and hitting a youth.

"The treatment of the youth by the officer does not fit the standards of the Halton Police under any circumstances," Oakville Mayor Rob Burton said in a tweet on Saturday.

"I deplore the unprofessional and undisciplined behaviour displayed in the video. I'm glad the Chief has suspended the officer and begun an investigation," the tweet continues.

The video surfaced online through the popular Toronto-centric Instagram account "6ixbuzztv" on Saturday, although it is unclear who originally filmed the video.

CBC Toronto has not been in contact with the civilian seen in the video.

In a statement issued Saturday, Halton police acknowledged the existence of the video, which depicts "an altercation between our officers and an individual of Oakville."

"We recognize this video raises a number of questions," the statement reads.

In an email to CBC Toronto Saturday evening, Halton police spokesperson Jennifer Hartman confirmed that they suspended an officer in the video, adding that they do not have a timeline on when we will be issuing a further update.