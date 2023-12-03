Man dead after vehicle hits tree in Halton Hills: police

A man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Halton Hills on Saturday, police say.

In a news release Sunday, Halton Regional Police said they received report of a collision involving one vehicle at around 5:22 p.m. on Fallbrook Trail, north of 27 Sideroad.

Investigators said a man was driving a Jeep SUV on Fallbrook Trail when the car left the roadway and collided with a tree.

The 28-year-old man from Erin, Ont., who was the only occupant in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact police.