Safety tips for a sweet and frightfully fun Halloween night

Little ghosts and goblins will be making the rounds throughout the GTA this evening knocking on doors to collect their Halloween treats.

Here's what you need to know about the forecast, as well as a few safety tips to keep the night fun but not too frightful.

Before heading out, you may want to bundle up a bit. Environment Canada says temperatures could dip to a low of -1 C by this evening, with wind chill making it feel cooler. There's even a 30 per cent chance of flurries in some areas later into the night. The sun will go down around 6:10 p.m.

To ensure a spooky yet safe Halloween night, police across the GTA have released some safety reminders for trick-or-treaters, parents and drivers, especially after dark. York Regional Police offered the following advice:

Drivers should slow down in residential areas and watch for children.

To be better seen in the dark, trick-or-treaters should fasten reflective tape to costumes and bags or bring a flashlight.

Children should wear masks that do not obstruct their vision and be reminded to walk, not run, from house to house.

Trick-or-treaters should never enter the home of a stranger.

Parents should know the route that older children are going to take and check their children's candy when they get home. Although tampering is rare, police say any suspicious or unwrapped items should be thrown away.

Kindergarten children outside R H McGregor Elementary School in the Toronto's Danforth Village-East York neighbourhood celebrate Halloween on Oct. 31, 2023. (CBC)

Meanwhile, Ontario Provincial Police recommend that those participating in Halloween use a "buddy system" to help get each other home safely and prevent walking alone. Drivers need to stay particularly alert for trick-or-treaters who may come out from between parked cars or behind shrubbery, they added.

OPP also had some tips for any adults planning to imbibe at Halloween festivities: