Triple stabbing, multiple shootings mark violent Halloween in GTA

It was a violent Halloween in the Greater Toronto Area this year.

A triple stabbing and multiple shootings marred a holiday traditionally meant for children to enjoy.

The chaos occurred during widespread power outages throughout the City of Toronto caused by strong winds that dislodged branches and damaged power lines.

At around 11:40 p.m. Thursday, police were called to a "rowdy party" with at least 200 attendees in a home near the corner of Madison and Lowther avenues in midtown Toronto.

According to police, a fight broke out after a man and woman were denied entry to the house. The man stabbed three people and two others were hurt during the confrontation.

One of the stabbing victims was found without vital signs when officers arrived, police said.

Police initially said that six people had been stabbed, but later revised their information Friday morning.

All five of those injured are now in stable condition.

A man and a woman were taken into custody in connection to the stabbings, police said.

Shootings in Brampton, Toronto

Little more than an hour later, a male was fatally shot in the yard at Ridgeview Public School in Brampton. Peel police said the victim was in his late teens or early 20s. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police set up a large perimeter in the area. The Peel District School Board said the school will be closed for the day. Families who use the child care program run out of the school will need to find alternative arrangements, the board added.

A male in his late teens or early 20s was fatally shot in the yard at Ridgeview Public School. Police at the scene seemed focused on the portables behind the school. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

Then at about 1:30 a.m. Friday, a male was shot in the area of Don Mills Road and Gateway Avenue in Toronto.

Police said the victim was sitting in a car with another male when an SUV pulled up beside them and a shooter inside the SUV opened fire.

The victim suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. Police were not able to provide his age.

Delivery driver nearly crushed by construction debris

About 15 minutes later, not far away in the area of Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue in Toronto, a delivery driver narrowly escaped serious injury when wind toppled a large piece of debris at a roadside construction site.

The wooden beam went through the front windshield of his van and pinned him inside. Emergency crews were eventually able to free the driver.

A delivery driver was lucky to escape with his life after his van was hit by a piece of construction debris that was toppled by strong winds. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

He was taken to the trauma centre at Sunnybrook Hospital but was reportedly conscious on the way.

Strong winds caused significant damage elsewhere in the city as well.

Toronto Hydro said Friday morning it is dealing with multiple downed trees that caused power outages in pockets throughout the city. About 5,000 customers were affected at the peak of the outages.

A spokesperson said crews will be working throughout the morning to restore service.