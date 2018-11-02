1 of 2 gunmen in downtown attack opened fire in Halloween mask, police say

Toronto police say a gunman who shot at two clubgoers downtown was wearing a Halloween mask at the time.

The suspect was one of two gunmen involved in the incident, which took place around 4:41 a.m. on Thursday.

Surveillance video captured near the scene, at Bathurst and Adelaide streets, shows the second suspect was wearing a black ski mask and yellow sweater.

The second alleged gunman, pictured here with what appears to be a handgun at his side, was wearing a black ski mask according to police. (Toronto Police Service)

Police allege the masked men approached two other men who were leaving a nightclub in the area and made a series of demands.

When the victims fled, the suspects opened fire, striking one of them multiple times. The victims took themselves to the hospital.

The shooting adds to a grim tally. The city has seen more than 340 shootings in 2018, according to Toronto police statistics that were last updated before the Halloween incident.

Investigators, who cordoned off sidewalks around the shooting scene for hours, are asking anyone with information to contact police.