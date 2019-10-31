Here's when will it rain the hardest in Toronto on Halloween

Double, double, toil and trouble — tonight, sadly, Toronto will be a puddle.

It's a forecast so dreary it will leave trick-or-treaters both weak and weary.

Things are looking so dire in parts of Canada that parents in Montreal are being asked to delay going door-to-door for Halloween until Friday. Toronto, however, is soldiering on.

"We're not messing with Halloween," the city said in a statement. "Mayor Tory hopes families across the city have a fun Halloween night and assures kids that their costumes are still great even if they have a coat on as well.

"The City of Toronto reminds motorists daily of the need to be vigilant and look out for pedestrians, especially during inclement weather. We want young people — of all ages — to safely enjoy Halloween."

For those whose Halloween spirit can't be tamed, you'd best dress for a soggy night.

"The overview is that it looks like peak trick or treat hours of say 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. look to have significant rainfall," said CBC Toronto meteorologist Colette Kennedy.

We wish there was better news for all the boils and ghouls, but Environment Canada's special weather statement, first issued on Wednesday, remains in place.

The agency is warning that 30 to 50 millimetres of rain could fall by late this evening, and blustery westerly winds with gusts between 70 to 80 km/h are possible late at night.

Here's an hour-by hour breakdown of when the most rainfall is scheduled to hit the Greater Toronto Area Thursday.

5 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Heaviest rain expected in Toronto, but in Mississauga and Brampton this is the best window for trick-or-treating.

6 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Heavy rain continues in Toronto.

7 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Rain continues, with winds picking up.

8 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Rain continues and strong winds begin. (Are you sensing a pattern?)

9 p.m. to late – The temperature is expected to hover between 10 to 12 C all night, but it will start to get colder overnight with Friday morning's high sitting at chilly 1 to 3 C.

Oh, and parts of the GTA and further north into cottage country might actually see some flurries on Friday.

So, Halloween's done and it's already beginning to look a lot like Christmas?