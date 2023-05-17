Looking to gather around a fire pit this weekend? Don't go to Haliburton County, authorities warn

Cottagers and campers hoping to spend the May long weekend around a camp fire should steer clear of Haliburton County, which has banned all fires until at least next week.

On Wednesday, all four fire chiefs of the county imposed a total fire ban that Algonquin Highlands Fire Chief Mike French says is part of an effort to protect local resources and the environment. The ban will be in effect until Wednesday at least.

"It was a really hard decision, and that's why we wait until last minute, but we had to do it for the protection of our force and our community."

Starting last weekend and into Monday, French says local firefighters responded to at least 15 fire calls — many more than what's he says is usual.

Fines of hundreds of dollars

One particular fire on Monday took over seven hours and dozens of firefighters to contain — something that severely restricted their ability to respond to other calls. Luckily, no injuries were reported.

"It is taxing on our community because if there would have been another medical fire call that came in anywhere within the county during that time period, the fire departments weren't in a position to respond to anything," said French.

The ban, which encompasses the Municipality of Dysart et al, Township of Minden Hills, Township of Algonquin Highlands and the Township of Highlands East, means all open fires, campfires, fireworks and lighting charcoal barbecues are prohibited.

While the news might be a disappointment to visitors looking to spend the weekend in nature, French says it's important they heed the warning.

Those who choose to light fires despite the ban could be charged hundreds of dollars for each vehicle that's sent to respond to an intentional fire call, he says.

Authorities hope cottagers heed warning

All of the approximately 200 firefighters in the county are volunteers. Right now, several of them are deployed to assist in containing the Alberta wildfires, French says. Given the volume of calls coming in and the number of people available to answer them, he says there's no choice but to impose a ban.

At one point, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry came in to help, French says.

Fire bans are usually only imposed once a year near the end of summer, French says, to protect the county during extreme fire conditions.

But because of the "fluke" dry conditions, high heat and lack of rain over the past two weeks, the chiefs had to act, he says.

Minden Hills Coun. Pam Sayne had a fire scare of her own this week.

Firefighters were called to battle a blaze near Black Lake in Minden Hills on Monday. The fire scorched parts of councillor Pam Sayne's cottage property. (Submitted by Pam Sayne)

Sayne says if she hadn't spotted the smoke on her property through her security cameras, her cottage and several others nearby could have burned down Monday.

"They were very lucky it stayed close to the ground," said Sayne.

Sayne says around this time of year, the county starts to swell with seasonal cottagers and visitors. As a cottage country destination, they know to expect the influx in people, and try to raise awareness on fire safety through signs and on social media.

"A lot of people don't understand how fire works in rural areas. It can be quite frightening, so it's good just to pay attention," she said. "Rules are there for a reason."