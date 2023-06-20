For the first time in its 80-year history, half of Scott Mission's clients are refugees

Scott Mission — a downtown Toronto charity that supports people who are vulnerable and experiencing homelessness — says for the first time in its 80-year history, half of its clients are refugees.

"You can imagine coming to Canada with maybe just the clothes on your back and people are navigating a system they don't know much about, and speaking a different language, and really have very little support around them," said Jonathan Miller, Scott Mission's chief ministry officer.

"They're coming to places like Scott Mission to find shelter as well as food and clothing and access to resources and supports. Everyone is welcome here, everyone matters."

Isaac is one of those clients. CBC Toronto agreed to only use his first name to protect the safety of his family members, who he says have also been threatened due to his political activism back home.

Isaac says it was after he was beaten and left in a ditch that he knew he needed to flee Uganda.

"I was living in fear and depression and that's the greatest reason I said enough is enough, I need to leave the country and be free," Isaac said.

He said the reason he found himself coming to Scott Mission was because he needed more supports after landing in Toronto.

"Things like clothing, food and mental health support," Isaac recalled, along with case management. Months later, as he goes through the process to attain permanent status, he still relies on the organization's monthly food bank.

Jonathan Miller is the Chief Ministry Officer at The Scott Mission in Toronto. The organization is calling for more donations as the city faces a housing and affordability crisis. (Talia Ricci/CBC)

As Toronto faces a housing crisis and its shelter system is over capacity, more pressure is being put on local organizations like Scott Mission. The city is calling for more help from the federal government, as advocates sound the alarm about a growing number of people with nowhere to go.

Miller says every day, Scott Mission is seeing more and more refugees use services like meals, grocery support, clinical counselling, case management, and its temporary shelter.

"We have 66 beds, every single night our shelter is full, every day of the year," he said.

According to the city, refugees now make up a third of Toronto's shelter system.

Miller says there are unique challenges refugees face, and Scott Mission is doing the best it can with the resources it has to help residents navigate their stay.

"We certainly want to see more opportunities for refugees and anyone struggling with homelessness to find support in their journey so that means more affordable housing in the city and more resources for people," he said.

"Everybody is stretched so we're going to need to see every level of government step up and provide more options and more affordable opportunities for people."

City says it needs more federal funding

On May 31, Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie said the city's approximately 9,000-bed shelter system was at capacity nightly, and it could no longer cope with the high number of refugee claimants hoping to access a bed. She said the city had no choice but to start referring them to Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada programs — though there are currently no federal shelter programs that provide housing to people in Toronto, according to the city.

The city says the current demand for shelter space is so high that every night it is unable to provide shelter to hundreds of people requesting a space, including both refugee claimants and non-refugee claimants.

In a statement, the city said the federal government provided $71.3 million through the Interim Housing Assistance Program last year, covering 98 per cent of the costs for refugee claimants.

"However without notice the federal government in its 2023-24 budget ended the funding for this program. The city requires $97 million to cover projected costs for 2023 and a fair, sustainable funding model to continue to respond to the growing number of refugee claimants arriving in Toronto who are in need of emergency shelter," the statement reads.

For its part, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) says government-assisted refugees are eligible for 12 months of income support, as well a range of immediate and essential services under the Resettlement Assistance Program, which includes temporary accommodation and assistance in finding permanent accommodation.

'Where are people supposed to go?'

IRCC spokesperson Matthew Krupovich told CBC News in an email that the federal government plans to allot around $495 million in 2023-2024 to support organizations delivering settlement services for immigrants and refugees in Ontario.

"This includes approximately $175M in federal settlement funding planned for 2023-24, to support settlement services for immigrants and resettled refugees in the Toronto area," Krupovich said.

Lorraine Lam, an outreach worker and organizer with the Shelter Housing Justice Network says while the number of refugees in the system has increased, the number of unhoused people overall has also skyrocketed.

Most of the people experiencing homelessness in the city are from Toronto, and supports are not keeping up, she said.

"It's in a state of crisis ... we do need more structures and systems in place to support people who are vulnerable," she said.

"At the end of the day the question remains, where are people supposed to go?"