Peel homicide unit probing fatal Brampton shooting

A man is dead after a shooting in Brampton in the early morning hours on Saturday, Peel police say.

The incident occurred shortly before 5 a.m. near the corner of Hale and Bramsteele roads.

The victim was shot "in front of an address" in the area, police said.

No further information about the victim was immediately available.

Police did not release a suspect description.

Peel police's homicide bureau has taken control of the investigation and officers remain at the scene.