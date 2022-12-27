Haldimand County OPP officer shot, left with life-threatening injuries: police
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer has been shot in Haldimand County and transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.
According to OPP Const. Ed Sanchuck, the officer responded to a call of a vehicle in a ditch around 2:40 p.m. at Indian Line and Concession 14, roughly 40 kilometres away from Hamilton.
Upon arrival, Sanchuck says the officer was shot and was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A male and a female were seen leaving the scene, police say.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.
More to come.