Haldimand County OPP officer shot, left with life-threatening injuries: police

An Ontario Provincial Police officer has been shot and transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.
Ontario Provincial Police say an officer was shot and transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries Tuesday afternoon in Halimand County. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer has been shot in Haldimand County and transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.

According to OPP Const. Ed Sanchuck, the officer responded to a call of a vehicle in a ditch around 2:40 p.m. at Indian Line and Concession 14, roughly 40 kilometres away from Hamilton.

Upon arrival, Sanchuck says the officer was shot and was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A male and a female were seen leaving the scene, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.

More to come. 

 

