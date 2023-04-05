Woman charged with kidnapping in connection with Elnaz Hajtamiri disappearance

Ontario Provincial Police have charged another woman in connection with the abduction Elnaz Hajtamiri, who has been missing for nearly 16 months.

In a news release, police said 35-year-old Etobicoke resident Dominique Ewan was arrested Tuesday and charged with kidnapping, fraud over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.

She was released with conditions and is scheduled to appear in court in Collingwood, Ont., on May 16, police said Wednesday.

Police have said Hajtamiri was forcibly taken from a relative's house in Wasaga Beach, Ont., by three masked men dressed in fake police gear on the night of Jan. 12, 2022. The men allegedly drove away with Hajtamiri in what investigators believe was a white, 2016 to 2022-model Lexus RX 350 SUV.

She has not been seen or heard from since.

Hajtamiri's ex-boyfriend, Mohamad Lilo of Brossard, Que., was previously charged with kidnapping in connection with her abduction, as well attempted murder and attempted kidnapping in connection with a prior assault on the 37-year-old woman.

OPP investigators say they are searching for 35-year-old Toronto man Deshawn Davis, left, and asking the public to help them identify the suspect pictured on the right. (Ontario Provincial Police)

Police have also issued an arrest warrant for 35-year-old Toronto man Deshawn Davis, and are similarly trying to identify a second man who was previously shown in photos released by investigators as people linked to the case.

Anyone with information about either of those two people is being asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or through a dedicated tip line at 1-833-728-3415.