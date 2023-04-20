6th person charged in connection with frying pan attack on missing woman Elnaz Hajtamiri

A sixth person has been arrested and is now facing charges in connection with a 2021 attack on missing woman Elnaz Hajtamiri in Richmond Hill, York Regional Police say.

In a news release issued Thursday, police said that last Friday, 24-year-old Jaspreet Singh was arrested in British Columbia and charged with aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

He was transported back to York Region and was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, police say.

A Canada-wide warrant remains in effect for another man, who is being encouraged to seek legal counsel and turn himself in, according to investigators.

Hajtamiri, 37, remains missing after being abducted from a relative's home in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Jan. 12, 2022. There is a $100,000 reward available to anyone who can help locate her.

The latest arrest announced Thursday is connected to a separate incident, in which Hajtamiri was allegedly beaten with a frying pan in an underground parking garage in Richmond Hill on Dec. 20, 2021. She was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries at the time and required dozens of stitches to her head and face.

Five people have previously been arrested in connection with the incident, with the latest arrest coming last month.

Police have said Hajtamiri was forcibly taken from a home by three masked men dressed in fake police gear last year. Authorities recently released images of some potential suspects.

Hajtamiri hasn't been heard from since, though her family has expressed hope she's still alive.

Mohamad Lilo, Hajtamiri's ex-boyfriend, has been charged with kidnapping in connection with her disappearance.