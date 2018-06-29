More than 100 used computers, hundreds more text books and two projectors are either on their way, or soon to be on their way, to schools in Guyana thanks to Rita Persaud, a Guyanese-born business professor at George Brown College.

Persaud is completing a PhD dissertation on the high rate of suicide in the South American country.

According to the World Health Organization, 43.7 per cent of men and 14.4 per cent of women per 100,000 people in the country died by suicide in 2016.

During Persaud's calls to high schools affected by the crisis, she asked whether students could send back their answers electronically.

"They said to me, 'I want to tell you something. Some of these students haven't actually even touched a computer,'" she said.

Persaud sent out the first shipment of equipment in April. (Rita Persaud)

After hearing similar stories at other schools, Persaud asked her employer, George Brown College, if they had any old computers to donate.

She requested one for each school she'd contacted, five at the time, but instead, the school came back with 10 computers and two projectors, she said.

Persaud also discovered Toronto's Evergreen College had plans to update their computers, so she asked if they'd be willing to donate.

They added another 18 computers.

"It's wild," Persaud said.

"They're going to do good … Students out there, they're wanting to learn Word and Excel and PowerPoint, just the general things. Learn how to type on a keyboard. Learn how to use a mouse."

Persaud shipped the equipment to two schools in April.

Now, Persaud is preparing a second shipment to be sent out Saturday, which includes 58 more computers — eight from Evergreen and 50 from George Brown, she said — and hundreds of old text books for three more schools.

Impact at Guyanese schools

The computers haven't made their way to the schools yet because of red tape at customs, according to Persaud, but the acting head teacher at Berbice High School in New Amsterdam, Aeisha Wong, said she's awaiting their arrival.

"It'll make a big difference," she said. "Children will have more access, and it will enhance delivery of the curriculum."

Wong plans to create a resource centre with the computers, and she's purchasing a printer to go along with them.

She said at most schools in the country, students are introduced to computers in Grade 10 or 11, with many unable to access the technology at home.

The donation will give students a boost, Wong said, for when they're applying for jobs requiring computer literacy.

"Students have to adapt to what is going on in the technology age, so we're making sure they have this access to these computers so that they can learn, and when they go out into the world of work they're better able to manage."

It's a special school for Persaud, as it's one she taught at as a student teacher while she lived in the country.

"They're very dear to me, the students, and I understand when you don't have resources. I understand what was lacking when I was there," she said.

One school receiving the equipment, Berbice High School, will be using the computers to create an on-campus resource centre. (Rita Persaud)

According to several news releases on the Guyanese Department of Public Relation's website, the country's government is stepping up measures to ensure all communities in Guyana are connected to the Internet and are computer-literate.

Last month, Guyana's Minister of Public Telecommunications Catherine Hughes said they're placing an emphasis on the education sector.

College says it's important to give back

Evergreen College Markham Campus President Kathy Chen said they're happy to be making a difference in students' lives.

"Good things will always pass on," she said.

"You do some good things and a good thing will come back, and when people pass on the good things the whole world will be better."

The school has donated more than 50 computers, according to Chen.

Persaud plans to use the rest of their donation in a third shipment, possibly destined for the University of Guyana.

Each is only a few years old, Chen said, but with the pace of technological change they're already out of date for students.

Some of the donated computers are only a few years old, but they're already out-of-date. (Rita Persaud)

A representative with George Brown College could not be reached for comment in time for publication.

'It's going to change their lives'

Persaud said she's received monetary donations to help with shipping all of the gear, but a lot of the money comes out of her own pocket.

"You're doing it out of the kindness of your heart, I'm not checking," she said.

Persaud plans to visit Guyana later this summer to conduct interviews for her research, as well as see the computers in action.

"It's going to change their lives. It's going to change thousands of students' lives out there. It's going to make a big impact on the economy in the long-run," she said.

"It's a good feeling to give back."