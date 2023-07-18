Police release new details about fatal carjacking, say victim was lured to location before attack

Officers have found several pieces of evidence inside the vehicle that was driven by the victim of a fatal carjacking in Mississauga earlier this month, and police say they believe multiple suspects were involved in the attack.

At a news conference Friday morning, Peel Regional Police provided new details about the investigation into the death of Brampton food delivery driver Gurvinder Nath, and appealed to those responsible to get a lawyer and turn themselves in.

"Regardless of your level of participation, you are complicit in the murder of Gurvinder Nath, and you will be arrested and charged accordingly," said homicide bureau Insp. Phillip King.

Police have previously said the 24-year-old Nath, who was working as a pizza delivery driver, was working in the area of Britannia Road and Creditview Road in Mississauga on July 9. When he arrived at the address he was confronted by multiple people who attempted to take his vehicle, and then a "physical altercation" took place.

Const. Tyler Bell said Friday that Nath was "violently assaulted," leaving him unconscious and critically injured. Multiple witnesses then came to his aid and called for help, Bell said, before Nath was rushed to a trauma centre where he died five days after the attack.

Police released this security camera image of the suspect vehicle. (Peel Regional Police)

"Investigators do believe that there are multiple suspects involved, and that the food order was placed as a means of luring the driver to this specific area," King said.

"Every potential motive is being explored in this investigation. But at this time, all indications are that Gurvinder was an innocent victim."

Vehicle found abandoned

Police revealed Friday that in the hours following the incident, officers found Nath's vehicle abandoned in the area of Old Dairy Road and Old Creditview Road in Mississauga.

It has since been forensically examined, and "several pieces of evidence have been collected," King said, adding that the theory police are working with is those involved didn't expect "extensive injuries" to happen to the victim, which caused them to ditch it early.

Peel Regional Police Insp. Phillip King says investigators believe multiple suspects were involved in the death of Gurvinder Nath. (CBC)

Investigators have also identified a suspect vehicle, which was seen multiple times in the area prior to the robbery taking place: a white 2012 to 2017 Hyundai Accent, with a distinctive aftermarket flashing blue light at the top of the windshield.

A male suspect wearing dark clothes could be seen getting out of the car and walking toward the area where the attack happened, King said.

Speaking on CBC Radio's Metro Morning Friday, family friend Jaswinder Meelu said that Nath came to Canada from India as an international student in July of 2021, with "big dreams" of settling in Canada and getting an education in order to open his own business.

Victim described as hard working, honest and helpful

Nath was taking business administration courses at Loyalist College in North York, Meelu said, and delivering pizza during the summer before going back to school in September.

"[He was] a very nice gentleman, very helping, decent person," Meelu said. "Hard working, honest, the one who had ambitions to rise and do something for the community, and do something for him and his family."

Nath's family is dealing with intense pain in the wake of his death, Meelu said, adding that he himself is also trying to cope with the news.

"Still I wake up in the night and think, 'Oh my God, somebody I knew and at such a young age is no more with us,'" he said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about what happened to Nath to contact police or Crime Stoppers.