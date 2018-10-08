Man, 43, charged after Toronto police seize guns, drugs and $22K in cash
Investigators are searching for 2nd suspect wanted in violent attack at Scarborough gaming centre in 2017
One man has been arrested and another one is wanted after police executed three search warrants on Sunday in connection with a violent attack in April 2017 and subsequent threats against a victim.
Officers seized six guns with ammunition, as well as over 120 lbs of marijuana, 12 lbs of hash and over $22,000 in cash. A spokesperson for Toronto police couldn't provide more details about where the search warrants were executed.
On April 23, 2017 police say two men with handguns entered a gaming facility in the area of Finch Avenue East and Kennedy Road in Scarborough. Both men then proceeded to beat up a victim with the guns and a hammer before fleeing.
In September, the victim came forward to police after receiving threats, a news release said. He was worried for his safety and that of his family.
A 43-year-old Richmond Hill man has been charged with a number of firearm and drug offences, as well as assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, uttering threats and possession of proceeds of crime. He was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Monday morning.
A 36-year-old Scarborough man is wanted on similar charges. Police are warning the public to not approach him and to call 911 as he is considered armed and dangerous.