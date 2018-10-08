Man, 43, charged after Toronto police seize guns, drugs and $22K in cash

One man has been arrested and another one is wanted after police executed three search warrants on Sunday in connection with a violent attack in April 2017 and subsequent threats against a victim.

Officers seized six guns with ammunition, as well as over 120 lbs of marijuana, 12 lbs of hash and over $22,000 in cash. A spokesperson for Toronto police couldn't provide more details about where the search warrants were executed.

On April 23, 2017 police say two men with handguns entered a gaming facility in the area of Finch Avenue East and Kennedy Road in Scarborough. Both men then proceeded to beat up a victim with the guns and a hammer before fleeing.

In September, the victim came forward to police after receiving threats, a news release said. He was worried for his safety and that of his family.

A 43-year-old Richmond Hill man has been charged with a number of firearm and drug offences, as well as assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, uttering threats and possession of proceeds of crime. He was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Monday morning.

A 36-year-old Scarborough man is wanted on similar charges. Police are warning the public to not approach him and to call 911 as he is considered armed and dangerous.