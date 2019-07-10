Drugs, guns, cash seized in coordinated raids on 'sophisticated network' in Toronto, Windsor

A coordinated drug bust in Toronto and Windsor has led to dozens of charges, along with the seizure of more than 24 kilograms of cocaine, a slew of weapons and half a million dollars in cash.

At a news conference Wednesday, Toronto police said six people — four men from Toronto and two women from Windsor — were arrested as part of "Project Oz," which began June 27.

The accused face more than 40 charges ranging from trafficking to possessing unauthorized weapons, ammunition and the proceeds of crime.

One of the six arrested has since been released on bail.

The arrested individuals formed part of a sophisticated network involved in the distribution of large volumes of powder cocaine, fentanyl and crystal metamphetamine in Toronto and Windsor," police said in a news release Wednesday.

Police are still searching for at least two others for various gun and drug offences in connection with the investigation.

Investigators said they acted on 14 search warrants at homes in Toronto, Brampton and Windsor, as well as on six vehicles. In some of them, investigators found hidden compartments, known as traps,

Toronto police say they seized not only cocaine but also 1.4 kilograms of crystal meth, 2.6 grams of fentanyl, 265 oxycodone tablets, 757 codeine tablets, nearly 2,000 narcotic pills and nearly 1,000 tablets of hydromorphone among other drugs.

Also seized were two nine-millimetre Glock semi-automatic guns, a 40-calibre Glock, a .40-calibre Springfield Arms semi-automatic handgun, three over-capacity magazines and 238 rounds of ammunition, in addition to a number of other items.