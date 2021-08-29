1 arrested after gunfire reported at Yorkdale Mall, no one injured, police say
Toronto police have arrested a person after gunfire was reported inside Yorkdale Mall on Sunday afternoon.
Mall has been placed on lockdown as Toronto police investigate
There are no reports of injuries.
Police said a firearm has been recovered and the mall, located at Allen Road and Highway 401, has been placed on lockdown. Officers received a call about gunshots at 3:50 p.m.
"Officers were in pursuit of suspect," police said in a tweet.
The investigation is ongoing.