Toronto·Updated

1 arrested after gunfire reported at Yorkdale Mall, no one injured, police say

Toronto police have arrested a person after gunfire was reported inside Yorkdale Mall on Sunday afternoon.

Mall has been placed on lockdown as Toronto police investigate

CBC News ·
Toronto police are responding to reports of a shooting at Yorkdale Mall, shown in this file photo, on Sunday afternoon. The mall has been placed on lockdown. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

There are no reports of injuries.

Police said a firearm has been recovered and the mall, located at Allen Road and Highway 401, has been placed on lockdown. Officers received a call about gunshots at 3:50 p.m.

"Officers were in pursuit of suspect," police said in a tweet.

The investigation is ongoing.

