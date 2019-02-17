Man, 25, arrested after gunfire shatters glass door of Danforth sports bar

Toronto police charged a 25-year-old man after gunfire shattered the glass entrance of a sports bar on the Danforth following an altercation early Sunday.

Police were called to the scene at Rivals Sports Pub, 560 Danforth Ave., at the corner of Danforth and Carlaw avenues, at 2:23 a.m. A caller had reported hearing six to seven gunshots.

When officers from Toronto police's 55 Division arrived, they found evidence of gunfire, according to Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service.

The entire glass front door to the bar was shattered. Shards of glass were strewn inside the bar and outside on the sidewalk. Police believe the suspect shot at the bar from outside on the street.

Beer bottles were still sitting on tables as officers investigated. A bullet hole could be seen in a metal mailbox.

Beer bottles are still sitting on a table after a shooting at Rivals Sports Pub on the Danforth. (John Hanley/CBC)

But police did not find a victim of the shooting.

There was blood on the sidewalk at a second scene nearby, in front of a store east of the bar, but it was determined that the blood came from the altercation, Douglas-Cook said.

She said the altercation took place inside the bar before it spilled outside.

Officers from 53 Division attended the scene to aid in the investigation.

Police taped off both scenes and are continuing to investigate.

The incident comes nearly seven months after a deadly shooting on the Danforth left two people dead and 13 others injured.

In that shooting on July 22, 2018, gunman Faisal Hussain also died after he shot himself in the head, according to Ontario's Special Investigations Unit.