Gunfire injures 2 in Thorncliffe Park

Toronto police are investigating after gunfire near Thorncliffe Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard on Saturday night.

Police were called by a neighbour shortly before 11 p.m.

She'd heard gunfire and could see a man lying on the ground outside.

Upon arrival, police found two injured people who were both rushed to hospital.

One was a teenage boy, and the other was an adult man, according to police.

One had serious injuries while the other had life-threatening injuries, police say, although according to current information it's not clear whether it was the youth or adult in life-threatening condition.

Police say they currently have no potential vehicle information or suspect descriptions.

The investigation is ongoing.