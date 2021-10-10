Gunfire injures 2 in Thorncliffe Park
Toronto police are investigating after gunfire near Thorncliffe Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard on Saturday night.
Police say they have no suspects as of yet
Police were called by a neighbour shortly before 11 p.m.
She'd heard gunfire and could see a man lying on the ground outside.
Upon arrival, police found two injured people who were both rushed to hospital.
One was a teenage boy, and the other was an adult man, according to police.
One had serious injuries while the other had life-threatening injuries, police say, although according to current information it's not clear whether it was the youth or adult in life-threatening condition.
Police say they currently have no potential vehicle information or suspect descriptions.
The investigation is ongoing.