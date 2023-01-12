Gun fired in Toronto high school washroom, slightly injuring staff person, police say

A gun was fired inside a washroom at a Toronto high school on Thursday afternoon, slightly injuring a staff person, police say.

Toronto police say they were called about a fight in the washroom at East York Alternative Secondary School, 670 Cosburn Ave., at about 1:10 p.m.

The person injured was an outreach worker who was trying to break up the fight, police said.

Officers placed the school in lockdown but it has since been lifted.

Duty Insp. Jason Albanese, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said officers found evidence of gunfire in the washroom.

Albanese said officers determined that one bullet was fired into the ground, that bullet ricocheted off the wall and a projectile from the ricochet hit the worker's shoe.

The man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Six people were involved in the incident and fled the scene, Albanese said. Police believe some of the six were students at the school.

Police have not recovered a weapon.

About 130 students attend the school and about 60 were estimated to be there at the time of the shooting, according to Ryan Bird, spokesperson for the Toronto District School Board.