3 found guilty of 1st-degree murder in shooting death of 17-year-old Jarryl Hagley

Three men have been found guilty of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a teenager inside a Pizza Pizza in 2016

Jarryl Hagley, 17, was shot in the early morning hours of Oct. 16, 2016 at the pizza shop at 1937 Weston Rd., near Lawrence Avenue West.

He was eating with friends when the gunmen entered the restaurant. The men opened fire in Hagley's direction, and he tried to take cover in a washroom. He was wounded, however, and taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Twins Lenneil Shaw and Shakiyl Shaw, both 25, and Mohamed Ali Nur, 21, were convicted on Thursday.

Lawyers for the three men said outside court they were shocked by the verdict and will appeal.

All had argued that the Crown's key witness, Winston Poyser, could not be believed. He had originally been charged with first-degree along with the Shaw brothers and Ali Nur, but was later convicted of being an accessory after the fact to murder.