Ontario Liberals finalize guidelines for upcoming leadership race
Candidates will have until Nov. 25 to register for the vote
The Ontario Liberal Party has finalized some of the guidelines for its upcoming leadership race, setting the entrance fee at $100,000.
The Ontario Liberal Party Executive Council says $25,000 of that money will be a "conditionally refundable deposit," while the rest is the registration fee.
Candidates will have until Nov. 25 to register for the vote, which is to take place in March 2020, and those who want to vote in the race have until Dec. 2 to join the party.
Ontario Liberals voted last week to stick with the status quo for selecting their next leader, with a delegated convention.
The party says the leadership convention will take place on March 6 and 7 in Mississauga, Ont., and the complete set of rules will come in the next few weeks.
Also announced Saturday were the appointments of Simon Tunstall, who served as executive director and deputy chief returning officer in 2013, to chief returning officer.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.