Ontario government to investigate team sale allegations against Greater Toronto Hockey League

Ontario's minister of tourism, culture and sport says an independent investigation into the Greater Toronto Hockey League (GTHL) is in the works.

The announcement, which came during question period Tuesday in Toronto, comes after Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles asked the provincial government to launch an investigation into the GTHL for allegations of teams being sold for large sums of money.

"Today, in light of these allegations, I am calling on the provincial government to launch an investigation into these very serious allegations and do its part to end cash-for-access culture in amateur hockey," Stiles said.

"I am also calling on them to close any loopholes that the owners of these shell companies may have exploited."

Neil Lumsden, the province's minister of tourism, culture and sport said the ministry "does not have a direct relationship with membered organizations as a provincial sports organizations," but as the GTHL is a member of the Ontario Hockey Federation, there is "action being taken.

"There is information that we need to follow up with the Ontario Hockey Federation, we will do exactly that … we will act based on the information we get from the investigation," he said.

Stiles was joined by MPP Jennie Stevens and former NHL player Akim Aliu at a news conference held Tuesday morning in response to a TSN report where a prospective buyer detailed negotiations to purchase a minor hockey team for $375,000.

Neil Lumsden said the investigation is taking place separate of GTHL executives. (Bobby Hristova/CBC)

According to the TSN report, which cites an anonymous prospective buyer of a GTHL team, the buyer was advised on how he could get around league rules that mandate teams cannot be bought or sold because they are non-profits. CBC News has not independently verified the information reported by TSN.

The GTHL did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CBC News.

"It is critical that we make sure that amateur hockey is fair and that children playing hockey in Ontario have an equal opportunity based on talent, skill and not wealth," Stevens said.

Stiles said there appears to be a cash for access culture in the GTHL, where wealthy parents can pay for their kid's spot on a roster.

Aliu said he thinks children in the GTHL are being used as pawns by adults looking to cash in on unrealistic dreams.

"What's happening right now with our game is a national embarrassment on so many levels," he said. "I believe anybody who continues to stay silent on these topics is complicit."