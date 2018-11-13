Winter weather travel advisory in effect for parts of GTA

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for parts of the GTA Tuesday night.

The federal weather agency has forecast brief but intense flurries for several regions north and east of Toronto beginning Tuesday night and continuing into Wednesday morning.

The advisory is in effect for several areas, including Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Pickering and Oshawa.

Travel conditions are expected to be hazardous at times due to suddenly reduced visibility and snow-covered roads, Environment Canada says.

A band of heavy flurries is forecast to slowly travel westward overnight and affect areas from areas near Markham to Whitby.