Some GTA school buses cancelled ahead of expected winter storm

A winter storm is expected to dump freezing rain and snow on the GTA Thursday.

Some school boards have cancelled buses in anticipation of messy conditions on roads, though schools will be open for in-person learning.

Here's a running list of boards in the region that have opted to not run buses today:

Peel District School Board

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board

York Region District School Board

York Catholic District School Board

Halton District School Board

Halton Catholic District School Board

Meanwhile, the Toronto public and Catholic boards both say buses will run today and schools are open.