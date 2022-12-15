Some GTA school buses cancelled ahead of expected winter storm
A winter storm is expected to dump freezing rain and snow on the GTA Thursday. Here's a running list of school boards in the region that have cancelled bus service.
Buses running and schools open in Toronto public and Catholic boards
Some school boards have cancelled buses in anticipation of messy conditions on roads, though schools will be open for in-person learning.
Here's a running list of boards in the region that have opted to not run buses today:
- Peel District School Board
- Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board
- York Region District School Board
- York Catholic District School Board
- Halton District School Board
- Halton Catholic District School Board
Meanwhile, the Toronto public and Catholic boards both say buses will run today and schools are open.