'It's all hands on deck,' as messy mix of freezing rain and snow bears down on GTA

City snow-clearing crews say they are ready for a mix of wintry weather that is expected to bring freezing rain and snowfall to Toronto Thursday, making for messy conditions during the morning and evening commutes.

Environment Canada's latest forecast has the low-pressure system arriving to the GTA during the morning rush hour. It is expected to begin with rain or freezing rain before turning to snow in the late morning or early afternoon.

The precipitation will be accompanied by high winds, the federal weather agency says.

Between five and 10 centimetres of snow could accumulate in most parts of Toronto, though some areas could see more. The snow is expected to taper off to flurries or drizzle later this evening, with some lingering flurries forecast for Friday morning.

Toronto and much of the rest of southern Ontario is under a winter weather travel advisory.

"It's all hands on deck," said Vincent Sferrazza, the City of Toronto's director of operations and maintenance.

"All of our contractors at all of our winter depots are ready to be activated on a moment's notice. All of the equipment is being prepared. The salters are all getting loaded with salt. They are all getting warmed up."

Crews began to salt certain areas of the city experiencing icy conditions on Wednesday, with nights crews laying down a combination of salt and water in areas such as bridges, expressways, hills and intersections deemed high priority.

The city says crews will salt all roads once the snow begins to stick to the ground. (Michael Wilson/CBC)

The city has about 1,100 pieces of equipment ready to deploy.

"We are ready to activate tomorrow," Sferrazza said. He said a combination of expanded staffing and equipment will allow the city to respond much more effectively when the storm hits.

Thursday could prove the first major test of the city's new snow-clearing contracts, which were signed last year. CBC Toronto reported this week that behind the scenes, the effort has been plagued with problems.

Sferrazza said city crews used to salt major arteries first, but they have the means now to do all the roads.

He added that the city also has new snow clearing equipment, including what are called combination units, which have a salting spinner and a plow blade. The equipment allows contractors to "drop the blade where necessary and begin plowing."

The city also has mechanical sidewalk clearing to reach areas it could not get to previously, he said.

Along with freezing rain and snow, the forecast calls for strong winds expected to hit the city early Thursday and to diminish Thursday evening. Southeasterly wind gusts could reach 70 kilometres per hour. Environment Canada says the strongest winds are expected near Lake Ontario.

Environment Canada says freezing rain is possible late Thursday morning before it turns into snow on Thursday afternoon. (Michael Wilson/CBC)

Colette Kennedy, meteorologist for CBC Toronto, said the wintry weather will mostly be a Thursday daytime event for Toronto with light precipitation expected on Friday, but areas east of the city, including Durham Region, could see between 15 to 20 centimetres of snow.

She said the snow will likely start falling after 9 a.m. on Thursday in Toronto, and be at its heaviest between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., but will continue with flurries likely to mix with drizzle or rain into Friday morning.

"My biggest concern for this event is the rate of snowfall," she said.

"We could easily pick up eight to 10 centimetres in three to four hours. Snowplows will not be able to keep up with that and the afternoon commute will be bad in the GTA. Exceptions will be close to the lakeshore, where there will be more of a mix," she added.

"We really have to watch for bad roads and some mixing conditions, including a period of ice pellets, and or freezing rain. There will also be windy conditions. This will enhance the risk of power outages."

David Pecaut Square, a small park in downtown Toronto, is pictured here during a snowfall. (Michael Wilson/CBC)

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for southern and northern Durham Region that includes Pickering, Oshawa, Uxbridge and Beaverton. Between 15 to 20 centimetres of snow are expected through Thursday evening.

TTC getting ready

The TTC says it is taking these steps to ensure it delivers the best possible service:

Extra staff and vehicles to deliver uninterrupted service.

Line 3 Scarborough SRT will open for morning service, but could be closed depending on conditions, with 20 to 25 buses replacing it.

Anti-icing and snow clearing protocols are in place for all bus, streetcar and subway routes.

Subway trains will be stored in tunnels along the main lines to avoid issues getting out of the yards.

The streetcar overhead network and vehicles have been treated with an anti-icing application. Should any issues arise on 512 St Clair, replacement buses will run.

Private contractor tow trucks are ready to help any trapped vehicles and the TTC's fleet of snow-clearing equipment will be deployed as conditions progress.

The TTC will stay in regular communication with the city to ensure crews are aware of issues on transit routes.

Low pressure system bringing snow, winds

Much of southern Ontario, meanwhile, is under snowfall or freezing rain warnings due to a low pressure system from the U.S..

Environment Canada said the southwestern tip of the province, including Sarnia, Waterloo, York, Halton-Peel and Hamilton will see freezing rain early Thursday morning that will last through the early afternoon.

The Belleville, Peterborough, York and Durham regions could get 15 to 20 centimetres of snow starting Thursday afternoon and continuing into the evening.

Other southern Ontario regions like Cornwall and Barrie remain under special weather statements and advisories for Thursday and Friday, as well as some parts of northern Ontario, including Thunder Bay and Sault Ste. Marie.

The weather agency said some southwest regions, such as Grey County and Middlesex, may see heavy wind gusts near 70 kilometres per hour.

Highways, roads, walkways may become slippery

Environment Canada warned the public that highways, roads and walkways may become slippery or difficult to navigate.

Rush-hour traffic in urban areas may be significantly affected, and drivers and pedestrians should take extra care due to reduced visibility.

For eastern regions under special statements and weather advisories like Cornwall and Brockville, the weather agency warned the public to consider postponing non-essential travel during the storm, as the heavy snow will reduce visibility and create hazardous travel conditions.

The Superior West region in northern Ontario has been issued a winter storm warning, with significant snowfall expected to total 20 to 40 centimetres by Friday morning.