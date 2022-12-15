Trying to get around the GTA during the winter storm? Here's some key information

A winter storm battering much of southern Ontario could seriously complicate your holiday travel plans.

Environment Canada is urging everyone to avoid non-essential trips until Sunday, with a mix of ice, snow and high winds making for treacherous conditions on roads, including in the GTA.

If you are planning to travel, here's some important information:

Roads and highways

The Ontario Provincial Police says salters are loading up and snow plows are readying up as of Friday morning. Crews will be working throughout the duration of the storm this weekend, says OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt in an update on Twitter.

In the wet storm last week, OPP said they investigated hundreds of crashes across the province, saying snow restricted visibility and obscured the roadway.

Schmidt says if people choose to drive, it's important commuters pay attention to what's happening around you, especially the snow clearing and salting operations.

"Happy holidays — stay home if you can, and if you can't, be aware of how quickly those conditions can change," said Schmidt.

To brine or not to brine the roads? John Tory answers the question Duration 2:17 In advance of a major winter storm expected to hit Toronto, city officials, including Mayor John Tory, outline protocols around salting and brining of roads.

The City of Toronto, meanwhile, says it is sending crews and equipment to high-priority areas so that they can respond when required.

Salting will begin as soon as the snow starts to stick to the ground. Plowing will begin when the snow reaches:

Two centimetres on sidewalks and separated cycle tracks.

2.5 centimetres on expressways.

Five centimetres on major roads, transit routes and streets with hills.

Eight centimetres on residential streets.

TTC

The Toronto Transit Commission says it's enacting its severe weather plan to ensure it can continue delivering essential transit service.

And as of Friday morning, that includes cancelling service to 41 bus stops and shutting down the Line 3 Scarborough SRT line and replacing it with shuttle buses instead.

The transit agency says it also:

Has extra staff and vehicles available if need be.

Put in anti-icing and snow clearing protocols in place in all bus, streetcar and subway divisions.

Will store subway trains in tunnels along main lines to avoid issues getting out of the yards.

Applied anti-icing treatment to the streetcar overhead network and vehicles. Should any issues arise on 512 St Clair, replacement buses will run.

Has private contractor tow trucks ready to help any trapped vehicles.

Has a fleet of snow-clearing equipment to be used if needed.

GO Transit

Metrolinx has implemented what it calls a "heavy snow plan," according to spokesperson Matt Llewellyn, only the second time in five years that such a plan has been implemented.

That means GO trains will be running on a slightly reduced schedule during the morning and afternoon peak periods, with an extra 10 or 15 minutes possible between some trains. There will be no express trains Friday.

Llewellyn says while road conditions may deteriorate, there could be some delays and cancellations of GO bus service, but there will be no major service cancellations. He said if there is rail option, that might be a better bet for travellers.

"We need to make sure that we can continue to operate that train service safely even during really bad storms like the one that we're expected to see," he said.

Riders should check the GO Transit website before heading out the door and give themselves extra time, he advises.

Pearson, Billy Bishop airports

WestJet has cancelled all flights arriving and departing from Toronto's Pearson Airport Friday.

The cancellations begin at 9 a.m. ET until the end of the day and the airline says a "restart" depends on weather conditions by Saturday.

Travellers are pictured at Pearson International Airport, in Toronto, on Dec. 22, 2022 — one of the busiest travel days of the holiday season. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

The service suspension will affect other Ontario and Quebec airports as well, including Ottawa International Airport, London International Airport, the Region of Waterloo International Airport and Montreal-Pierre Elliot Trudeau International Airport.

WestJet said the cancellations will affect 140 flights across the five airports. It added that the decision to cancel was made after it consulted airport authorities and NAV Canada. All travellers have been notified, it said.

"The prolonged and extreme weather events that continue to impact multiple regions across Canada are unlike anything we've experienced," said Diederik Pen, WestJet's chief operations officer, said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport says several flights have been disrupted, with more delays and cancellations likely throughout the day.

Porter Airlines has cancelled some flights at the regional airport, while Air Canada has cancelled all of them. As well, the airport is planning to suspend its ferry Friday afternoon as the wind speeds pick up.

"Hopefully with the airlines planning offering free changes, our team on the ground cleaning up as we can, we can try to reduce the disruption. But I think all passengers should be prepared for some changes to their travel schedule today," said Deborah Wilson, vice president of public affairs and communications for the airport.

Tori Gass, spokesperson for the Greater Toronto Airport Authority, said that flights at Pearson were still running smoothly early Friday but warned that could change.

The expected high winds and blowing snow could significantly slow down operations. Gas said it is "definitely a possibility" that other airlines could begin mass cancelling flights if conditions deteriorate, and she urged all travellers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.