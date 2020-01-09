These are the Iran plane crash victims with ties to Toronto

Dozens of passengers on the crashed flight that killed 176 people in Iran on Tuesday called Toronto home.

CBC Toronto has confirmed the identities of the following 29 victims who had ties to the GTA.

Mojtaba Abbasnezhad

Mahsa Amirliravi

Mohammad Hossein Asadi-Lari

Zeynab Asadi-Lari

Evin Arsalani

Asghar Dhirani

Parisa Eghbalian

Mohammad Mahdi Elyasi

Reera Esmaeilion

Iman Ghaderpanah

Parinaz Ghaderpanah

Mahdieh Ghassemi

Suzan Golbabapour

Zahra Hasani

Shadi Jamshidi

Bahareh Karamimoghadam

Hiva Molani

Kurdia Molani

Elnaz Nabiyi

Arnica Niazi

Arsan Niazi

Neda Sadighi

Mohsen Salahi

Mohammad Salehe

Sheyda Shadkhoo

Alina Tarbhai

Afifa Tarbhai

Arad Zarei

Maya Zibaie

You can read more about their stories here: