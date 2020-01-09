These are the Iran plane crash victims with ties to Toronto
Dozens of passengers on the crashed flight that killed 176 people in Iran on Tuesday called Toronto home.
63 Canadians are among the dead in Tuesday's crash, including dozens who were headed to Toronto
Dozens of passengers on the crashed flight that killed 176 people in Iran on Tuesday called Toronto home.
CBC Toronto has confirmed the identities of the following 29 victims who had ties to the GTA.
-
Mojtaba Abbasnezhad
-
Mahsa Amirliravi
-
Mohammad Hossein Asadi-Lari
-
Zeynab Asadi-Lari
-
Evin Arsalani
-
Asghar Dhirani
-
Parisa Eghbalian
-
Mohammad Mahdi Elyasi
-
Reera Esmaeilion
-
Iman Ghaderpanah
-
Parinaz Ghaderpanah
-
Mahdieh Ghassemi
-
Suzan Golbabapour
-
Zahra Hasani
-
Shadi Jamshidi
-
Bahareh Karamimoghadam
-
Hiva Molani
-
Kurdia Molani
-
Elnaz Nabiyi
-
Arnica Niazi
-
Arsan Niazi
-
Neda Sadighi
-
Mohsen Salahi
-
Mohammad Salehe
-
Sheyda Shadkhoo
-
Alina Tarbhai
-
Afifa Tarbhai
-
Arad Zarei
-
Maya Zibaie
You can read more about their stories here:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.