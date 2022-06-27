May rentals in GTA see largest monthly average rise in prices since 2019

A new report says rental prices in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) in May saw the highest monthly jump since 2019, though they have yet to reach pre-pandemic rates.

The average monthly rental rate was $2,327 per month, up 5.7 per cent from April and 16.5 per cent year-over-year from $1,998 in May 2021, according to a report released Thursday by Bullpen Research & Consulting and TorontoRentals.com. That average includes single-family homes, condos and rental apartments.

The average monthly rental rate continues to rise as the market recovers from the pandemic-driven declines in 2020 and 2021, the report said. However, rental prices in May have not yet reached pre-pandemic levels, which saw the average rental reach $2,365 in May 2019.

The COVID declines may soon "become a thing of the past," said Ben Myers, president of Bullpen Research & Consulting, in the report.

"Reduced supply coupled with increased demand via immigration, more students, and recent graduates moving out of their parents homes have contributed to the rapid rise in rental rates."

Toronto, which had the highest average monthly rent in May for condo and apartment rentals, saw a year-over-year increase of 19.8 per cent.

Following Toronto, Burlington was the second fastest with an 18.3 per cent annual increase in May 2022 — followed by Etobicoke at 17 per cent.

The following GTA municipalities saw a jump in average monthly rent:

Mississauga was up 12.9 per cent, at $2,224.

Oshawa was up 12.4 per cent, at $1,807.

York was up 12.2 per cent, at $2,083.

Oakville was up 11.2 per cent, at $2,299.

North York was up 10.2 per cent, at $2,102.

East York was up 8 per cent, at $1,898.

Brampton was up 4.4 per cent, at $1,950.

Markham was up 3 per cent, at $1,993.

Scarborough was up 2.5 per cent, at $1,850.

Meanwhile, Vaughan was the only region that saw its average rent for condo and apartment rentals fall by 6.6 per cent to $2,072, according to the report.