COVID-19 death toll continues to climb at GTA long-term care homes

The death toll at Toronto-area long-term care homes continues to climb, with five facilities now reporting more than 30 resident deaths, and several other homes seeing significant spikes.

Altamont Care Community in Scarborough is now reporting 39 deaths, up seven since Tuesday. Isabel and Arthur Meighen Manor in Toronto is now at 32 deaths, which is up 10 since Monday.

As of Wednesday, the Orchard Villa long-term care and retirement home in Pickering is reporting the most deaths in the region, at 49. Etobicoke's Eatonville Care Centre has the most cases of COVID-19, at 142.

Premier Doug Ford has repeatedly stressed the need to put an "iron ring" around the vulnerable populations living in these facilities, but roughly half of Ontario's new COVID-19 cases are now among residents and staff of long-term care homes according to provincial data.

Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto's medical officer of health, has said the city has two distinct outbreaks: one in the general community and the other in congregate settings, which include long-term care homes.

Hospitalizations have been driven by cases in the community, while deaths have been driven by cases in congregate settings, de Villa said last week.

According to the latest figures from the Ministry of Long-Term Care, 775 residents have now died after being infected with COVID-19 across the province.

The province is reporting 159 long-term care homes that are currently dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.