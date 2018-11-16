Mix of snow and rain could make for messy morning commute

A messy mix of snow and rain fell across the GTA overnight making for tough driving conditions that could slow down commuters on Friday morning.

Snowfall that began Thursday afternoon continued into the early morning hours, though in some areas it turned into sleet and rain as temperatures rose above zero shortly before dawn.

Both Toronto police and OPP issued informal advisories to drivers on their social media channels, warning that road conditions vary from side streets to main thoroughfares. Commuters could see a longer than normal trip, so leave a bit of extra time if possible, said OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt in a short video posted to Twitter.

"The roads have been plowed but they are still wet," said OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

"The roads have been plowed but they are still wet," he said, referring to main arterials and highways.

The city's winter operations department said that Toronto's major roads had up to three rounds of plowing and salting overnight. Sidewalks in high-volume areas have also been plowed.

The winter weather advisory issued by Environment Canada on Thursday has ended, as the system that brought snow and rain has moved eastward toward Kingston. However, parts of Toronto could continue to see periods of precipitation throughout the morning and into the afternoon.

A driver lost control when entering or exiting the highway.

Friday's forecast high is 4 C.

Early morning GO train riders could experience delays of up to half hour on the Lakeshore West line due to "debris on the tracks" near Clarkson station.

Around 2 a.m., a small plow on Clarkson Road lost control, taking out the safety arm at the rail crossing and coming to rest on the tracks.

An eastbound train then slammed into the plow. The driver was uninjured but the plow was completely destroyed.

Crews were working to remove all of the debris left behind from the crash early Friday.