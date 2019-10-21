GTA ridings hold key to power as Canadians head to the polls

Voters are headed to the polls Monday, and the party that does best in the vote-rich Greater Toronto Area has the best chance of forming the next federal government.

Polls open at 9:30 a.m. local time and will remain open for 12 hours. The last polls in the country will close in B.C. at 10 p.m. ET.

In 2015, Justin Trudeau and the Liberals took 80 of 121 Ontario seats, including all of Toronto's 25 ridings and most of the GTA's.

But Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer will be looking to make inroads in Ontario after the province elected a PC government with a whopping majority in 2018. However, Premier Doug Ford's sagging poll numbers led Scheer and his team to keep their distance during the 41-day campaign.

According to the latest analysis from CBC's Poll Tracker, the Liberals are at about 38.8 per cent support in Ontario, with the Conservatives at 31.8 per cent and the NDP at 18.8 per cent.

CBC News will have live coverage of the day's events and results as votes are tabulated on all three platforms — television, radio and online. For full coverage details, click here.

If you're still trying to decide who to vote for, compare party platforms on more than a dozen key issues here.

And if you're not sure how to vote and what you can and cannot do at a polling station, we've got you covered here: