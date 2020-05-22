These are the GTA long-term care homes hardest-hit by COVID-19

Residents of Ontario's long-term care homes have accounted for more than 62 per cent of COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic so far.

As of May 22, the number of long-term care deaths has reached 1,262 in the province's official reporting.

In the Greater Toronto Area, the novel coronavirus has ravaged dozens of facilities that are home to some of the province's most vulnerable residents.

In the graph below, you can see the staggering number of homes in the GTA that have reported five or more deaths since the start of the crisis, along with total cases among residents and staff.

The list includes just a fraction of the 211 Ontario long-term care facilities that have reported outbreaks as of May 22.