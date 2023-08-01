Toronto-area condo sales see slowest first half of year in decade: real estate analysis company

Greater Toronto Area (GTA) new condo sales experienced their slowest first half of the year since 2013, one real estate analysis company says.

Urbanation says the first six months of this year brought 6,727 in new condo sales, 59 per cent below the sales seen during the same period of 2022.

This year's first half is 42 per cent below the first half 10-year average of 11,516 units sold.

Urbanation describes the market as tepid and says sales have been much lower because buyers were concerned because of the Bank of Canada's interest rate hikes.

Those concerns weighed on new GTA condo prices, which recorded their first annual decline in 10 years.

Urbanation's data shows the average price for available new condominiums decreased 1.3 per cent quarter-over-quarter and 2.2 per cent year-over-year to $1,411 per square foot.