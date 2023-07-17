How to watch the GT20 Canada cricket tournament in Brampton

Some of the world's biggest cricket stars are coming to the GTA as Brampton hosts the GT20 Canada cricket tournament, running from July 20 to Aug. 6.

The action-packed tournament includes six teams from across Canada: the Mississauga Panthers, Toronto Nationals, Brampton Wolves, Montreal Tigers, Vancouver Knights and Surrey Jaguars.

Here's how to watch:

Streaming

CBC Gem is your home for the GT20 Canada cricket tournament. CBC Toronto and CBC Sports are media partners for the event.

All 25 games will be streamed live on CBC Gem for free.

The tournament finals will air on CBC Television. Those games take place on Aug. 5 and 6.

How the tournament works

Games are played in a "20-over" format, which is a shortened version of cricket.

The tournament will follow a round-robin format in the league stage. Each team will play seven games, with the top four teams qualifying for the playoffs.

The star power

International stars will showcase their skills in Brampton, but there's plenty of homegrown talent, too.

Each team is eligible to have six international players including two marquee stars, four players from associate nations, and six Canadians.

Saad Bin Zafar is an all-rounder cricketer for the Toronto Nationals. (CBC)

Brampton's Saad Bin Zafar will take the pitch for the Toronto Nationals. He is the first Canadian player to be drafted for this year's tournament by the Nationals.

He is also captain of Canada's men's national cricket team.

Harsh Thakar will compete for the Vancouver Knights in this year's GT20 Canada cricket tournament. (CBC)

Canadian national men's cricketer Harsh Thakar is also playing for the Vancouver Knights in his second GT20 tournament.

Players from the U.K., Australia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Namibia and Jamaica, among other countries, are also expected to participate.

How to watch in person

Tickets are available online, but selling fast.

Be sure to join CBC Toronto at the tournament on Aug. 4. We'll have a CBC 360 photo booth and give away exclusive CBC swag.

Where to find the game schedule

The full tournament schedule can be found on the GT20 Canada website.

The championship final is scheduled for Aug. 6 at noon ET. It will air live on CBC television.