Toronto·New

Man beaten unconscious by 4 others in Scarborough

A man beaten by four other men in Scarborough Saturday was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, Toronto police say. 

Victim rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say

CBC News ·
Toronto police were called to the area of McCowan Road and Thicketwood Drive for reports of a group of men beating another man using sticks or bats. (CBC News)

Const. David Hopkinson says police were called around 3:45 p.m. for reports of a group of men beating another man using sticks or bats near McCowan Road and Thicketwood Drive.

He says officers arrived to find a man suffering from serious injuries.

The victim was later transported to hospital on an emergency run. 

The suspects fled in a navy-coloured van, Hopkinson said. He added that police are investigating the incident and searching the area for the suspects. 

 

