Man beaten unconscious by 4 others in Scarborough
Victim rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say
A man beaten by four other men in Scarborough Saturday was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, Toronto police say.
Const. David Hopkinson says police were called around 3:45 p.m. for reports of a group of men beating another man using sticks or bats near McCowan Road and Thicketwood Drive.
He says officers arrived to find a man suffering from serious injuries.
The victim was later transported to hospital on an emergency run.
The suspects fled in a navy-coloured van, Hopkinson said. He added that police are investigating the incident and searching the area for the suspects.
